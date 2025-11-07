CareCloud’s Strong Q3 2025 Results and Growth Outlook

Carecloud, Inc. ( (CCLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Carecloud, Inc. presented to its investors.

CareCloud, Inc., a prominent player in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, offers innovative services to enhance financial and operational performance in the healthcare sector. The company recently reported strong third-quarter results for 2025, showcasing a 9% year-over-year revenue increase and marking its sixth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income. CareCloud has also raised its full-year revenue guidance, reflecting its strategic growth initiatives, including the successful acquisition of Medsphere and the acceleration of its AI initiatives.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a revenue of $31.1 million, a 9% increase from the previous year, and a GAAP net income of $3.1 million, maintaining sustained profitability. The company also reported a significant improvement in GAAP EPS, which rose by $0.08 to $0.04, and a 27% increase in adjusted net income to $4.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a 13% rise, reaching $7.7 million. These results underscore CareCloud’s disciplined execution and strategic progress.

Strategically, CareCloud has completed four acquisitions this year, with two occurring since the last earnings release. The company has also launched an AI Center of Excellence, which is now operational and scaling, focusing on driving product innovation. These initiatives are expected to enhance performance, drive efficiency, and create new cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, contributing to CareCloud’s long-term growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, CareCloud has increased its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $117-$119 million, up from the previous range of $111-$114 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $26-$28 million and EPS to range from $0.10 to $0.13. This optimistic outlook is based on continued momentum in its core business and contributions from recent acquisitions, positioning CareCloud for sustained growth in the healthcare technology sector.

