CARE Ratings Expands Share Capital with New Equity Allotment

CARE Ratings Ltd ( (IN:CARERATING) ) just unveiled an update.

CARE Ratings Limited has announced the allotment of 6,283 equity shares following the exercise of options under its Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020. This move will increase the company’s paid-up share capital, reflecting its commitment to employee engagement and retention. Additionally, the company has granted 27,000 stock options to eligible employees, further reinforcing its strategy to incentivize and retain talent within the organization.

More about CARE Ratings Ltd

CARE Ratings Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing credit ratings, research, and risk management services. The company is focused on offering reliable and comprehensive credit ratings to assist stakeholders in making informed investment decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 48.1B INR

