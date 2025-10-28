Cardiol Therapeutics Raises $16 Million Through Recent Securities Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Cardiol Therapeutics ( (TSE:CRDL) ).

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. recently completed an exempt distribution of securities, raising approximately $16 million USD between October 17 and October 20, 2025. This distribution involved the issuance of units consisting of common shares and warrants, with the proceeds potentially enhancing the company’s financial position and supporting its ongoing research and development efforts. The distribution reached a diverse group of international investors, which may strengthen Cardiol’s market presence and investor base.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CRDL) stock is a Buy with a C$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cardiol Therapeutics stock, see the TSE:CRDL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CRDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CRDL is a Underperform.

Cardiol Therapeutics faces substantial financial challenges, primarily driven by ongoing losses and negative cash flow. The stock’s technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, and its valuation is constrained by a negative P/E ratio. However, promising clinical developments and strategic advancements in heart disease treatments provide some positive outlook, though these are not sufficient to offset the financial and technical concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CRDL stock, click here.

More about Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. operates within the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company is particularly engaged in advancing therapies that target inflammation in heart failure and acute myocarditis.

Average Trading Volume: 181,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$139M

Find detailed analytics on CRDL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue