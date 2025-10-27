Cardiol Therapeutics’ Phase-3 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Recurrent Pericarditis Treatment

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ((CRDL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a phase-3 clinical trial titled ‘IMpAct of CardiolRxTM oVer 6 Months Following IL-1 Blocker Cessation in pERICarditis Patients – MAVERIC.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of CardiolRx in preventing recurrence of pericarditis in patients discontinuing IL-1 blocker therapy. This trial is significant as it addresses the challenge of managing recurrent pericarditis post-IL-1 blocker treatment.

The intervention being tested is CardiolRx, an oral drug administered twice daily with food. It is designed to maintain the absence of pericarditis symptoms in patients who have stopped using IL-1 blockers.

The study is interventional, with a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is prevention.

The trial began on November 25, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

This update could positively impact Cardiol Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in treating recurrent pericarditis. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape of similar treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with more details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

