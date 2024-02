Cardinal Ethanol LLC (CRDE) has released an update.

Cardinal Ethanol, LLC successfully conducted its 2024 annual meeting, resulting in the election of four directors: Robert Davis, Dale Schwieterman, Daniel Sailer, and Chad Smith, each to serve until 2027. Additionally, the company’s members approved executive compensation, signaling their support for the current management’s financial leadership.

