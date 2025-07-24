Cardiff Property plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from The Cardiff Property ( (GB:CDFF) ).

The Cardiff Property plc has announced the purchase of 4,599 of its own ordinary shares at £25.95 per share, which will subsequently be cancelled. This transaction maintains the unchanged holding of J R and Mrs L S Wollenberg at 55.75% of the company’s issued share capital, with the total number of voting rights now standing at 1,004,420.

Spark’s Take on GB:CDFF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CDFF is a Neutral.

The Cardiff Property demonstrates strong financial stability with low leverage and high profitability, which are key positives. However, challenges in revenue growth and potentially overbought technical indicators pose risks. The high P/E ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued, limiting its appeal from a valuation perspective. Overall, the strengths in financial health are somewhat balanced by valuation and technical concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CDFF stock, click here.

More about The Cardiff Property

Average Trading Volume: 283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.23M

See more data about CDFF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue