Cardiex Limited Announces Upcoming EGM

Cardiex Limited invites its shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for 3 June 2024 at 9:30am AEST, to be held in Millers Point, NSW. In an effort to embrace sustainability, the company has opted to provide the Notice of Meeting exclusively online and encourages shareholders to appoint a proxy or vote online if they cannot attend. Shareholders are urged to transition to paperless communications for future company updates and voting procedures.

