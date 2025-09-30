Card Factory Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Card Factory ( (GB:CARD) ) has issued an update.

Card Factory has announced that its issued ordinary share capital consists of 351,318,830 shares, each with a nominal value of 1p, and carrying one vote per share. This information is crucial for shareholders as it helps them determine their notification requirements regarding their interests in the company’s share capital under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CARD) stock is a Buy with a £122.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Card Factory stock, see the GB:CARD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CARD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CARD is a Outperform.

Card Factory’s strong financial performance, bullish technical indicators, and attractive valuation are key strengths. The recent acquisition and insider buying further boost confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CARD stock, click here.

More about Card Factory

Card Factory is a company operating in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the sale of greeting cards and associated gift products. The company targets a broad market, providing affordable and accessible options for consumers looking for cards and gifts for various occasions.

Average Trading Volume: 950,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £371.7M

For detailed information about CARD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue