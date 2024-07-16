Carclo plc Announces Upcoming Preliminary Results

Carclo plc (GB:CAR) has released an update.

Carclo plc is scheduled to release its preliminary financial results for the year ending 31 March 2024 on 18 July 2024, with a live presentation for shareholders to follow. The event will be accessible through the Investor Meet Company platform, where shareholders can engage and pose questions to the CEO and CFO. Carclo plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange, specializes in high-precision components for diverse industries including life sciences and aerospace.

