Carbonxt Group Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

The latest announcement is out from Carbonxt Group Ltd. ( (AU:CG1) ).

Carbonxt Group Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, to be held both in Sydney and online. This meeting is a significant event for shareholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss the company’s performance and future strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Carbonxt Group Ltd.

Carbonxt Group Ltd. operates in the environmental technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of activated carbon products. These products are primarily used for air and water purification, targeting markets that require solutions for pollution control and environmental compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 206,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$40.96M

