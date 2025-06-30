Carbon Done Right Closes $120,000 Private Placement to Boost Global Projects

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. has successfully closed a $120,000 non-brokered private placement by issuing 8,000,000 shares. The proceeds will be used for ongoing investments in the company’s global operations and projects. The transaction involved related parties, subscribing to 4,000,000 units, and was exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements. The private placement is subject to certain closing conditions, including necessary approvals, and the securities issued will be under a hold period as per Canadian securities laws.

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. is a provider of high-quality carbon credits, focusing on afforestation and reforestation projects. The company invests in the exploration, restoration, and management of terrestrial and marine systems to enhance greenhouse gas sequestration or restore degraded ecosystems. It operates globally, engaging with governments in regions like Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana, and Suriname.

Average Trading Volume: 266,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.61M

