Carasent AB to Present Q2 2025 Financial Results

An announcement from Carasent AB ( (SE:CARA) ) is now available.

Carasent AB has announced that it will release its interim report for the second quarter of 2025 on July 10, with a webcast presentation scheduled for the same day. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the quarter.

More about Carasent AB

Average Trading Volume: 171,840

Current Market Cap: SEK2.14B

