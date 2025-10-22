Carasent AB Appoints 2026 Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Carasent AB ( (SE:CARA) ) is now available.

Carasent AB has announced the appointment of its Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, consisting of representatives from its three largest shareholders. The committee, chaired by Niclas Lindlöf, will prepare proposals for the meeting, including board member nominations and remuneration details, with the meeting scheduled for April 20, 2026, in Stockholm.

More about Carasent AB

Average Trading Volume: 161,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.87B

