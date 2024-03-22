Cara Therapeutics CMO Resigns for New Opportunity

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) has shared an announcement.

Dr. Joana Goncalves, Chief Medical Officer of Cara Therapeutics, has announced her resignation effective April 16, 2024, to explore a new opportunity. Goncalves will aid in a smooth transition until her departure, which is not due to any dispute with the company. This change in senior management may be of interest to those tracking the company’s leadership stability and potential impacts on stock performance.

See more data about CARA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.