Captiva Verde Strengthens Advisory Board with Key Appointment

An update from Captiva Verde Land ( (TSE:PWR) ) is now available.

Captiva Verde and its joint venture partner, Matnaggewinu Development Corp, have appointed Brandon Schilling to their Aviation and Military Advisory Board. Schilling’s extensive experience in aerospace, defense, and space systems is expected to bolster the company’s strategic growth and market expansion efforts, enhancing its competitive positioning in the industry.

More about Captiva Verde Land

Captiva Verde is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the US OTC Market. It is involved in a joint venture with Matnaggewinu Development Corp, a Mi’kmaq-owned entity, focusing on the aerospace and defense sectors. The company aims to expand its presence in these rapidly growing markets.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 102,241

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.41M

Learn more about PWR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.