Capri Holdings Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results

The latest announcement is out from Capri Holdings ( (CPRI) ).

Capri Holdings reported its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, ending June 28, 2025, with a 6.0% decrease in revenue on a reported basis. The company saw improvements in trends, with revenue and earnings per share exceeding expectations, indicating progress in strategic initiatives. The Versace transaction with Prada is anticipated to close in the latter half of 2025, with Capri Holdings focusing on stabilizing its business and positioning for growth in fiscal 2027. The company expects continued revenue and earnings growth and aims to increase shareholder value despite a dynamic global macroeconomic environment.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPRI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, notably negative profitability and high leverage, which are partly mitigated by a positive cash flow. Technical analysis shows no clear trend, and valuation is hampered by a negative P/E ratio. While strategic initiatives could offer future improvement, current financial and valuation issues weigh heavily on the score.

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group known for its iconic brands, including Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. The company operates in the fashion industry, focusing on luxury apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 3,057,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2B

