Capri Global Capital Schedules Q2 FY26 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Capri Global Capital Limited ( (IN:CGCL) ).

Capri Global Capital Limited has announced an earnings conference call scheduled for October 31, 2025, to discuss its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The call will involve key members of the company’s senior management and will be based on publicly available information, ensuring no unpublished price-sensitive information is shared. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Capri Global Capital Limited

Capri Global Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of financial products and services. The company focuses on providing loans and financial solutions, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 205,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 185.7B INR

Find detailed analytics on CGCL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue