Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Capral Limited ( (AU:CAA) ) has provided an announcement.

Capral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a recent acquisition of 6,496 ordinary fully paid shares, adding to a total of 643,179 shares bought back to date. This strategic move is part of Capral’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s proactive approach in managing its market positioning and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAA) stock is a Buy with a A$12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capral Limited stock, see the AU:CAA Stock Forecast page.

More about Capral Limited

Capral Limited operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum products. The company is known for its comprehensive range of aluminum extrusions and systems, serving various market segments including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 18,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$181.2M

Find detailed analytics on CAA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue