Capral Limited Updates on Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from Capral Limited ( (AU:CAA) ).

Capral Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 31, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 662,340 ordinary fully paid securities, including 7,166 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Capral’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

More about Capral Limited

Capral Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing aluminum products. The company is primarily involved in the supply of aluminum extrusions and associated products, serving various market sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 18,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$186.2M

