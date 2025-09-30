Capral Limited Updates on Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Capral Limited ( (AU:CAA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Capral Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities. As of the latest update, the company has bought back a total of 562,478 securities, with an additional 4,800 securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Capral’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAA) stock is a Buy with a A$12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capral Limited stock, see the AU:CAA Stock Forecast page.

More about Capral Limited

Capral Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing aluminum products. The company is known for its range of aluminum extrusions and systems, catering primarily to the building and construction sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 16,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$182.4M

