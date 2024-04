Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has actively pursued a stock buy-back strategy, as indicated in their latest announcement on April 22, 2024. The company has been consistently buying back shares, with 4,072 shares repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to manage their share capital effectively.

