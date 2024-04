Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, indicating the purchase of 1,500 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total number of 86,402 shares bought back before that. The announcement, dated April 19, 2024, confirms the ongoing on-market buy-back activity for the company’s shares under the ASX code CAA.

