Capitol Federal Financial Reports Strong Fiscal Year Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Capitol Federal Financial ( (CFFN) ) has provided an update.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, with net income rising to $68.0 million, driven by strategic operational changes and acquisitions. The company continues to enhance its commercial banking operations through technology investments, product expansion, and a focus on treasury management services, aiming to deliver long-term value to stockholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (CFFN) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capitol Federal Financial stock, see the CFFN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CFFN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CFFN is a Neutral.

Capitol Federal Financial’s overall score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance and valuation. While the company has strengths in cash flow and offers a good dividend yield, high leverage and inconsistent revenue growth are concerns. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on CFFN stock, click here.

More about Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing a full-service commercial banking experience, with a strategic emphasis on expanding its commercial loan portfolio and diversifying its product and service offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 662,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $835.3M

For detailed information about CFFN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue