Capita’s Jack Clarke to Join Zotefoams as Non-Executive Director

The latest update is out from Capita plc ( (GB:CPI) ).

Capita plc announced that Jack Clarke, an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of Capita’s Audit & Risk Committee, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Zotefoams plc on 28 October 2025 and will assume the role of chair of its Audit Committee from 1 January 2026. This appointment highlights Capita’s strategic positioning and influence within the industry, potentially strengthening its ties with other market players and enhancing its corporate governance framework.

Capita plc’s stock score is primarily influenced by its challenging financial performance, with significant risks from high leverage and negative cash flow. However, positive technical indicators provide some optimism, suggesting potential for price appreciation. The valuation is moderate, but the lack of a dividend yield may deter income investors.

More about Capita plc

Capita plc is a modern outsourcing company that assists clients in both the public and private sectors to manage complex business processes efficiently, enhancing consumer experiences. With operations in eight countries, Capita’s 34,000 employees primarily serve UK and European clients, providing people-based services supported by leading technology. The company plays a crucial role in society, impacting the lives of millions daily.

Average Trading Volume: 566,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £379.9M

