CapitaLand Investment Sets Q1 Results Dates

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has announced the schedule for its 1Q 2024 business updates and unaudited financial results, with key dates spanning from April 19 to April 26, 2024, for its various trusts and the company itself. The updates will be released either before the market opens or after market close, and further information is accessible on the company’s website. Shareholders and potential investors in CLI’s listed funds can anticipate these updates as they look to assess the company’s performance in the early part of the year.

For further insights into SG:9CI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.