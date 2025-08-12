CapitaLand India Trust Issues New Units for Base Fee Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Capitaland India Trust ( (SG:CY6U) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (CLINTMPL), the Trustee-Manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), has announced the issuance of 2,084,032 new units to itself as part of the payment for the base fee for the period from April to June 2025. This issuance, which accounts for 50% of the base fee, was calculated based on the volume-weighted average price of the units on the Singapore Exchange over the last 10 business days of the relevant period. The remaining 50% of the base fee was paid in cash. This strategic move aligns with the Trust Deed’s provisions and reflects CLINT’s operational adherence to its financial agreements, potentially impacting its market positioning by maintaining a stable unit issuance strategy.

More about Capitaland India Trust

Average Trading Volume: 2,406,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.55B

