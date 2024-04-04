Capitaland India Trust Fully Allocates Offering Proceeds

Capitaland India Trust (SG:CY6U) has released an update.

Capitaland India Trust has successfully utilized all remaining gross proceeds from its Preferential Offering, amounting to $25.2 million, marking a significant financial milestone for the company. This announcement follows a series of updates provided since the launch of the offering in June 2023, demonstrating the trust’s commitment to transparency and strategic financial management. The allocation of these funds is poised to enhance the trust’s portfolio and investor value.

