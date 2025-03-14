Capital VC Limited Announces Net Asset Value Update

An update from Capital VC Limited ( (HK:2324) ) is now available.

Capital VC Limited announced that its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share as of February 28, 2025, was approximately HK$0.6736. This financial update provides stakeholders with a clear view of the company’s current financial standing, which may influence investor confidence and market perception.

More about Capital VC Limited

Capital VC Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operating in Hong Kong as CNI VC Limited, is a company involved in venture capital investments. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under the stock code 02324.

YTD Price Performance: 2.67%

Average Trading Volume: 653,914

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$71.12M

See more insights into 2324 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com