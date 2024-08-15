Capital & Regional Awaits Potential Takeover Offers

Capital & Regional (GB:CAL) has released an update.

Capital & Regional plc has announced that discussions regarding potential takeover offers from NewRiver REIT plc and Praxis Group Limited are ongoing, with extended deadlines now set for 12 September 2024. Shareholders are reminded that the company is under an ‘offer period’ as per the Takeover Panel regulations, though there is no certainty that any firm offer will materialize.

