Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Withdraws Winding-Up Petition

China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ) has shared an announcement.

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited has announced the withdrawal of a winding-up petition against it. This development, ordered by the Hong Kong High Court following a joint application by the company and the petitioner, marks a significant step in stabilizing the company’s operations and potentially improving its standing in the financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,161,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$137M

