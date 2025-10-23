Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Withdraws Winding-Up Petition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ) has shared an announcement.
Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited has announced the withdrawal of a winding-up petition against it. This development, ordered by the Hong Kong High Court following a joint application by the company and the petitioner, marks a significant step in stabilizing the company’s operations and potentially improving its standing in the financial market.
