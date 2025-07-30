Capital Power Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Capital Power ( (TSE:CPX) ) has issued an announcement.

Capital Power has appointed Ferio Pugliese as Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer, and Roger Huang as Vice President, Corporate Development and U.S. Renewables. These appointments are expected to enhance the company’s leadership capabilities and support its growth ambitions, particularly in scaling operations and expanding its U.S. renewables platform.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CPX) stock is a Buy with a C$64.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capital Power stock, see the TSE:CPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CPX is a Outperform.

Capital Power’s overall stock score reflects strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment. While financial performance shows areas for improvement, strategic acquisitions and corporate events bolster its growth outlook.

More about Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. The company focuses on delivering reliable and affordable power, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 659,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.57B

