Capital Power Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Announces CFO Retirement

Capital Power ( (TSE:CPX) ) has issued an announcement.

Capital Power reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with significant achievements including a new long-term contract for the Midland Cogeneration Venture and the commissioning of 170 MW of battery storage in Ontario. The company is enhancing its liquidity with a new $600 million credit facility and is reaffirming its 2025 guidance despite planned outages in Alberta. CFO Sandra Haskins announced her retirement after 23 years, with Scott Manson stepping in as interim CFO. These developments underscore Capital Power’s strategic focus on growth, stability, and value creation for stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CPX is a Outperform.

Capital Power’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight growth and strategic initiatives. However, financial performance concerns, particularly around revenue decline and high leverage, moderate the score. The valuation is reasonable, supported by a solid dividend yield, making the stock attractive for income-focused investors.

Capital Power Corporation is a company in the energy sector, focusing on natural gas generation assets and energy storage. It is involved in flexible generation and has a significant presence in the U.S. market, aiming to expand its contracted cash flows and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 702,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.98B

