Capital Power Increases Dividend by 6% and Declares Preference Share Dividends

Capital Power announced a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend for common shares, raising it to $0.6910 per share, payable on October 31, 2025. This move reflects the company’s commitment to providing value to shareholders and aligns with its growth strategy. Additionally, dividends were declared for its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, offering tax benefits under Canadian law. This announcement underscores Capital Power’s strong financial position and its dedication to shareholder returns, while also acknowledging its operations within Indigenous territories.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CPX) stock is a Hold with a C$68.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capital Power stock, see the TSE:CPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CPX is a Outperform.

Capital Power demonstrates strong technical momentum and strategic growth through acquisitions, which significantly support its stock score. Despite challenges in revenue growth and cash flow management, the company maintains a fair valuation with attractive dividend yield, further bolstered by positive earnings call outcomes.

More about Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. The company focuses on delivering reliable and affordable power, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 659,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.57B

