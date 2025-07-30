Capital Power Expands U.S. Portfolio with Major Acquisition in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Capital Power ( (TSE:CPX) ).

Capital Power Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 results, highlighting the completion of its largest acquisition to date of the Hummel and Rolling Hills facilities in the PJM market, adding approximately 2.2 GW of capacity to its U.S. flexible generation portfolio. This acquisition is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and support long-term shareholder value creation. The company also reported an increase in its annual dividend for the 12th consecutive year and significant financial activities, including a private offering of senior notes and equity capital raising. The revised annual guidance reflects increased targets for AFFO and adjusted EBITDA, indicating a strong financial outlook.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CPX is a Outperform.

Capital Power demonstrates strong technical momentum and strategic growth through acquisitions, which significantly support its stock score. Despite challenges in revenue growth and cash flow management, the company maintains a fair valuation with attractive dividend yield, further bolstered by positive earnings call outcomes.

Capital Power Corporation is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on flexible generation assets and energy storage. It is involved in the acquisition and development of power generation facilities, primarily in North America, with a strategic emphasis on expanding its U.S. portfolio.

