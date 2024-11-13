Capital Metals Seeks Partnerships for Sri Lanka Project

Capital Metals plc (GB:CMET) has released an update.

Capital Metals plc is set to engage with key industry players at the TZMI Congress in Kuala Lumpur, aiming to finalize offtake agreements to fund its Eastern Minerals Project in Sri Lanka. The company is advancing its revised stage 1 capex plan and maintains a production target of 0.55 million tonnes per annum. An updated presentation on their reduced capex plan is available on their website.

