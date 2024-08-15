Capital Metals PLC Postpones Drilling Program

Capital Metals plc (GB:CMET) has released an update.

Capital Metals PLC, a mineral sands company, has delayed its drilling program at the Eastern Minerals Project in Sri Lanka due to a request from the local Geological Survey and Mines Bureau ahead of the presidential elections. The drilling aims to expand resources and provide data for mine planning, with all necessary approvals in place and equipment ready for when activities resume. The company has chosen to show goodwill by adhering to this request despite being entitled to proceed.

For further insights into GB:CMET stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.