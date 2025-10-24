Capital Estate Limited Reports Financial Loss for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Capital Estate Limited ( (HK:0193) ) has issued an update.

Capital Estate Limited reported its audited consolidated results for the year ending July 31, 2025, showing a loss of HK$16.571 million compared to a profit of HK$3.787 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue decreased, and it faced higher administrative and hotel operating expenses, impacting its overall financial performance and resulting in a negative total comprehensive income for the year.

More about Capital Estate Limited

Capital Estate Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, operates in the real estate and hospitality sectors, focusing on property development and hotel management.

Average Trading Volume: 482,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$47.81M

Learn more about 0193 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue