Capital Environment Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

An update from Capital Environment Holdings Limited ( (HK:3989) ) is now available.

Capital Environment Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 20, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and discuss the potential recommendation of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it could impact the company’s financial strategy and provide insights into its operational performance, potentially affecting stakeholder confidence and market positioning.

More about Capital Environment Holdings Limited

Capital Environment Holdings Limited operates in the environmental services industry, focusing on waste management and environmental protection services.

Average Trading Volume: 8,914,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.29B

