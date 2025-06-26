Capital Environment Holdings Limited AGM Resolutions Passed

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Capital Environment Holdings Limited ( (HK:3989) ) has provided an update.

Capital Environment Holdings Limited announced that all ordinary resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2025. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, the engagement of BDO Limited as auditors, and the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares. These decisions are likely to strengthen the company’s governance and financial management, potentially enhancing its market position and shareholder value.

More about Capital Environment Holdings Limited

Capital Environment Holdings Limited operates in the environmental services industry, focusing on waste management and environmental protection solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,055,287

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

Find detailed analytics on 3989 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue