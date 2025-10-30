CapAllianz Holdings Partners with OOSS for Bhutan Mindfulness Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited ( (SG:594) ) has issued an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with OOSS Global Pte. Ltd. for services related to the Vajrayana Center Project in Bhutan. This project, endorsed by the King of Bhutan, involves a significant investment exceeding SGD 5 billion and aims to promote mindfulness and holistic well-being, potentially enhancing CapAllianz’s influence in the mindfulness and education sectors.

More about CapAllianz Holdings Limited

CapAllianz Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, focusing on various business ventures and partnerships. It is involved in diverse sectors and collaborates with other companies to expand its market reach.

Current Market Cap: S$24.41M

For a thorough assessment of 594 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue