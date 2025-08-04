capAI plc Enters Gaming Sector with Game42 AI Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dukemount Capital ( (GB:CPAI) ) has issued an update.

capAI plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced a strategic move to enter the gaming sector by signing non-binding heads of terms with R42 Group LLC for Game42, an AI-driven platform that converts written content into interactive games. This initiative is part of capAI’s strategy to expand its AI-powered media division, capMedia, and capitalize on the rapidly growing AI in gaming market, which is projected to reach $51.26 billion by 2033. The proposed transaction, pending regulatory approval, will grant capAI an exclusive license to operate Game42, with an option to acquire full rights, potentially reshaping the way interactive content is created and monetized.

More about Dukemount Capital

Average Trading Volume: 106,362,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £11.99M

