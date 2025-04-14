Capacit’e Infraprojects Completes Full Dematerialization of Shares

Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. ( (IN:CAPACITE) ) has issued an update.

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited announced that all its shares were dematerialized during the fourth quarter and the year ending March 31, 2025, with no requests for rematerialization received. This update, confirmed by KFin Technologies Limited, reflects the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and indicates a streamlined approach to share management, potentially enhancing transparency and efficiency for stakeholders.

More about Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd.

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on construction and engineering services. The company is involved in the development of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, primarily serving the Indian market.

YTD Price Performance: -18.61%

Average Trading Volume: 44,293

Current Market Cap: 30.53B INR

