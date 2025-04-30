CAP-XX Appoints SW Audit as New Auditor

CAP-XX Ltd ( (GB:CPX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CAP-XX Limited has appointed SW Audit as its new auditor following a competitive tender process, replacing BDO Audit Pty Ltd. This change, approved by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, aligns with the company’s current status and future prospects, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:CPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CPX is a Neutral.

CAP-XX Ltd’s stock is primarily challenged by its financial performance, with ongoing profitability and cash flow issues. However, strategic partnerships and corporate events provide potential for future growth. Technical indicators suggest bearish sentiment, and valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings. Overall, while there are promising strategic moves, significant financial risks remain.

CAP-XX Limited is a leader in the design and manufacture of thin, flat supercapacitors and energy management systems. These products are used in portable and small-scale electronic devices, as well as in larger applications such as automotive and renewable energy sectors. The company’s supercapacitors are known for their high-power density and energy storage capacity, making them essential for power-hungry consumer and industrial electronics.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 87,910,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.5M

