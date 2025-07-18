tiprankstipranks
CAP-XX Advances Strategic Partnership with SCHURTER, Eyes USD 2 Million Revenue Pipeline

Story Highlights
  • CAP-XX and SCHURTER's collaboration nears USD 2 million in potential revenue.
  • The partnership enhances CAP-XX's market reach and scalability through SCHURTER's network.
CAP-XX Advances Strategic Partnership with SCHURTER, Eyes USD 2 Million Revenue Pipeline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from CAP-XX Ltd ( (GB:CPX) ).

CAP-XX Limited has announced progress in its collaboration with SCHURTER AG, with a project pipeline nearing USD 2 million in potential revenue, highlighting the commercial viability of their joint efforts. This partnership is a strategic milestone for CAP-XX, combining its advanced supercapacitor technology with SCHURTER’s global market access, facilitating entry into new market segments and enhancing scalability through SCHURTER’s distribution network. The collaboration has already achieved its first design-win order, indicating early commercial traction, and both companies are working on strategies to convert the pipeline into sales.

Spark’s Take on GB:CPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CPX is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by technical stability and positive corporate events, counterbalanced by significant financial performance challenges and poor valuation. Strategic partnerships provide growth opportunities, but financial risks and lack of profitability remain concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CPX stock, click here.

More about CAP-XX Ltd

CAP-XX Limited is a leader in the design and manufacture of thin, flat supercapacitors and energy management systems used in portable and small-scale electronic devices, as well as in larger applications such as automotive and renewable energy. Their supercapacitors are known for high-power density and high energy storage capacity in a space-efficient prismatic package, making them essential for power-hungry consumer and industrial electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 118,503,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £13.9M

For an in-depth examination of CPX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

