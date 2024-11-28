Canyon Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Canyon Resources Limited (AU:CAY) has released an update.

Canyon Resources Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of Mr. Dondo Mogajane as a Director, and approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. These developments reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans.

