Canyon Resources Enhances Liquidity with New Share Issuance

An update from Canyon Resources Limited ( (AU:CAY) ) is now available.

Canyon Resources Limited announced the issuance of 12,584,817 fully paid ordinary shares to its major shareholder, Eagle Eye Asset Holdings Pte Ltd, following the exercise of unquoted options. This transaction, involving a capital injection of $0.9 million, allows the new shares to be traded immediately under the exemptions provided by the Corporations Act 2001. The move is expected to enhance the company’s financial position and liquidity, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market standing.

More about Canyon Resources Limited

Canyon Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of bauxite resources. The company is engaged in advancing its projects to supply the global aluminum market.

Average Trading Volume: 631,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$460.8M

