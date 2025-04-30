Canvest Environmental Protection Group Proposes Privatization and Delisting

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1381) ) just unveiled an update.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. and Grandblue Investment Hong Kong Limited have announced a proposal for the privatization of Canvest by way of a scheme of arrangement. This includes several connected transactions such as land disposal and amendments to exchangeable bonds, alongside a proposed withdrawal of the company’s listing. A letter of intent has been signed with AEP Green Power Limited, which holds a significant share in Canvest, indicating support for the proposal, although this support is not legally binding.

More about Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on environmental protection services. It operates within the environmental sector, providing waste-to-energy solutions and other related services.

YTD Price Performance: -4.46%

Average Trading Volume: 1,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.31B

For an in-depth examination of 1381 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue