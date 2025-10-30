Canuc Resources Launches Drilling Program at East Sudbury Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Canuc Resources ( (TSE:CDA) ) has provided an announcement.

Canuc Resources Corporation has commenced a diamond core drilling program at its East Sudbury Project to further explore gold mineralization zones identified near the historical North Pit gold mine. This initiative aims to gather infill data to calculate a ‘maiden’ Mineral Resource Estimate for Gold Lens 1, which is a crucial step towards developing a mine plan and obtaining extractive permits, potentially enhancing the company’s mining opportunities and stakeholder value.

More about Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company focused on developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project (ESP) in Canada, which is known for critical and precious metal mineralization. The company also has interests in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Mexico and generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Texas, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 140,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$21.26M

