Cantor Equity Partners Appoints Natasha Cornstein to Board

Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. Class A ( (CAEP) ) just unveiled an update.

On September 29, 2025, Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. appointed Natasha Cornstein to its board of directors and its audit and compensation committees. Natasha Cornstein, an executive with over two decades of experience in operations, marketing, and digital transformation, has been instrumental in transforming Blushington Holdings Inc. into a technology-driven beauty education platform. Her appointment is expected to bring valuable expertise in brand building and omni-channel marketing to Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 128,098

