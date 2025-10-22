Canterbury Resources Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Canterbury Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CBY) ) has provided an announcement.

Canterbury Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025, to be held in person in Pyrmont, NSW. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or via proxy, with instructions provided in the Notice of Meeting available on the company’s website. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it involves important decisions affecting their shareholding.

More about Canterbury Resources Ltd.

Canterbury Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral projects. The company is involved in identifying and advancing resource opportunities, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region.

Average Trading Volume: 251,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.19M

For detailed information about CBY stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

